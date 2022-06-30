Did Meghan Markle really change her name to royal title from Vogue Magazine original article?

Meghan's critics will always find something to criticize her . And when there's nothing to criticize the Duchess they will make things up to malign her.

Story is that Meghan Markle finally spoke about the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the right to abortion in her latest conversation with Vogue Magazine.

While the Duchess of Sussex has been praised for her views and speaking up for women, some people are spreading negativity while focusing on things that never happened.

Some people are claiming that the original article by Vogue Magazine put her name as Meghan Markle which the former American changed to as Duchess of Sussex when she reposted to the Archewell website.

This is incorrect. The publication used her title in the original Instagram post which Harry's wife reposted without any editing.

It can be confirmed by visiting the official Instagram page where the post is available in its unedited form.







