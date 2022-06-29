Meghan Markle slams Smaantha Markle defamation suit: 'Mertiless'

Meghan Markle rejects Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit against her.

In new court filings, the Duchess of Sussex smashed her half-sister's "meritless defamation case."

Samantha "deleted numerous specific factual allegations and exhibits from her original complaint," said Meghan, claiming that the facts would "completely undermine" Samantha's case.

Samantha sued Meghan for defamation over her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess during the tell-all revealed how she has only met her half-sister twice in her lifetime.

The documents added: “Most obviously, her original complaint attached a 2018 email from Meghan to the then-Communications Secretary of Kensington Palace, Jason Knauf, that Plaintiff alleged was the basis for the allegedly defamatory statements in Finding Freedom.

"However, the email on its face disproved Plaintiff's claim that Meghan was somehow responsible for the authors' allegedly defamatory statements in 'Finding Freedom.'"

Meghan's motion further alleged in the documents obtained by Us Weekly: "Indeed, in her desperation to save her case, Plaintiff quite literally fabricated one of the statements, as evidenced by the missing interview transcript."

In the new motion, Meghan argued that this matter "has no place" in any court.

The Duchess argued: "We do not empanel juries to rule on whether two people are 'close,' or whether one genuinely feels that they 'grew up as an only child.'

“Courts are not equipped to adjudicate the legitimacy of a person's feelings about their childhood and relationships. Nor should they be.”