BBC settles suit with former producer over Princess Diana panorama interview

BBC has paid a huge sum to former producer who raised objections to Princess Diana tell-all with Martin Bashir.

The outlet reported Tuesday that is has paid "a significant sum" to Mark Killick worked, who was involved in the 1995 interview.

Killick exposed Bashir, telling editors of faked documents that the host used to get access to the princess, but was later dismissed.

"Last year, Bashir was found to have acted in a "deceitful" way to get the interview. On Tuesday, the BBC said Mr Killick had "acted entirely properly" notes BBC.

"Mr Killick told an inquiry last year that he had raised concerns with managers at the time about the authenticity of bank statements, which he was worried had been used to deceive the Princess of Wales's brother Earl Spencer in order to get to her.

"But he was accused of being jealous of Bashir and leaking information about Panorama, and last year said he was 'let go', being told 'we only want loyal people on the programme'"adds the outlet.