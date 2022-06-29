Ghislaine Maxwell has taken rumoured lover Prince Andrew 'down with her'

Prince Andrew reputations has been forever tarnished amid tied with sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, says expert.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer noted how the Duke of York will be 'tainted forever' as Maxwell is given a 20-year prison sentence.

Journalist Vicky Ward, who was one of the early investigators in the case, wrote powerful people who made Jeffrey Epstein strong, have endured. “Their reputations and their very lives depend on the truth never getting out,” she wrote.

“So remember that as Ghislaine Maxwell goes down. She’s going down for herself, yes. But she’s also going down for them. And, well, that’s a problem.”



Paul Page, a former palace police officer revealed more into the relationship of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell, where the latter would stay at the Buckingham Palace for long day hours, indicating romance with the Duke.

"The Duke of York described in his ill-fated interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019 how he met Ghislaine when she was a student at Oxford University. She graduated with a degree in modern history with languages from Balliol College, Oxford, in 1985. At the time he was in the Royal Navy," noted Palmer.