Lamar Odom takes a swipe at Khloe Kardashian comparing her to Taraji P. Henson

File Footage

Lamar Odom threw shade at ex-wife Khloe Kardashian as he compared her to his ex Taraji P. Henson saying he would prefer her over the reality TV star.

In an interview with Page Six, the former basketball player was asked who he’d like to get back with incase he gets a chance to choose between Kardashian and Henson.

The 42-year-old said he would pick the Empire actor, adding, “Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love.”

“Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here (in L.A.). I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again,” he added.

Comparing the two ladies, Odom later stated, “I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up. Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think.”

“I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does,” continued Odom.

However, he did say during the interview that Kardashian was “a great wife.”

Odom dated Hensen in 2009 and broke up with her to date Kardashian, who divorced him after four years of marriage after he had a number of infidelities.



