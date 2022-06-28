Ashley Roberts, Amanda Holden serve drop-dead gorgeous look in latest pictures

Ashley Roberts and Amanda Holden dazzled in ultra chic outfits as they headed home after work at London's Heart FM on Tuesday.

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley, 40, left fans in awe as she put on a vibrant display in a pink swirl patterned collared mini dress from River Island, which clung to her lithe figure.

Ashley looked drop-dead gorgeous as she added a few extra inches to her frame with a pair of bright pink pointed heels from Ego which was coordinated perfectly with her square Balenciaga handbag.

Ashley swept her blonde tresses back into a loose up-do and let her feathered fringe frame her face as she left Global studios.

The singer accentuated her natural good looks with a bronzed make-up palette and shielded her eyes from the bright sunshine with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Amanda, 51, flaunted her incredible figure in a cropped beige blazer, which she teamed with matching wide-leg suit trousers and a white top.

The Britain's Got Talent judge completed her gorgeous outfit with black heeled sandals and accessorised her look with a beaded necklace and hoop earrings.

She wore her golden locks loosely in a straight fashion cascading across her shoulders and shielded her eyes with square black sunglasses.

It comes after Ashley and her Heart FM colleague Amanda Holden once again showed off their playful side as they celebrated day one of the Wimbledon Championships.