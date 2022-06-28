Alec Baldwin’s daughter opens up about her abortion after Roe v. Wade reversal

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin shared her terrifying experience of getting sexually abused and later having an abortion after Roe v Wade reversal.

In a video posted on her TikTok account, the fashion model talked about the traumatic incident when she was assaulted as a teenager to emphasize on how it would have been like if she had fallen pregnant following the horrible attack.

"I am only now sharing my story because I want other women to feel supported and loved, whether they want to share their own or not," she said in the reel.

The 26-year-old revealed getting raped while she was unconscious, adding, “it changed the course of the rest of my life."

She said that she did not tell anyone about the abuse including her parents, saying that it caused a lot of hurt and pain later to her and to the people she loved.

Baldwin said following the incident she "drank a lot more, I partied a lot more, I self-medicated, I was in other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships. I pretty much just did everything I could to distract myself."

"Seeing so many other brave women share their stories got me thinking what my life would have been like if I had become pregnant and if I had to raise a baby during everything I was going through at the time," Baldwin said.

"Mind you, I have medical resources, money and support that a lot of women do not have access to. It would've simply been traumatizing and impossible," she noted.

Baldwin further revealed that she got pregnant later in life and her boyfriend at the time “made it pretty clear that he never wanted kids or marriage. He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship."

"I chose to get an abortion because I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other," she said pointing towards the troubled marriage between her father and Kim Basinger.

“Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not,” she added. “But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t gonna work for me.”

"I chose me, and I would choose me again,” Baldwin concluded her video. “It's your life, it's your choice."