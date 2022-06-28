Prince William loses cool at ‘disgusting’ photog over privacy breach, video goes viral

file footage

Prince William made headlines after a video of him losing his cool at a photographer went viral on Monday, reported Mirror UK.



The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly filmed in an altercation with a photographer who he claimed invaded his family’s privacy while he was out with his kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, riding bikes near Anmer Hall in Norfolk last January.

The three-minute video is said to be filmed in a quiet lane at the time, and only hit social media over the weekend when it was uploaded on YouTube.

While the video has since been removed from YouTube, royal aides continue to scramble to try and get the video wiped from other platforms like TikTok.

In the explosive video, Prince William is seen directly confronting the photographer and telling him that he is ‘invading their privacy’.

This is far from the first time that Prince William and his family have faced privacy challenges; in 2018, William said about his children: “I am very concerned though that on every challenge they face…”

“… Fake news, extremism, polarisation, hate speech, trolling, mental health, privacy, and bullying – our tech leaders seem to be on the back foot,” he added.