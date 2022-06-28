Britney Spears’ ex tried to forcefully enter in her bedroom on Wedding Day

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to enter her bedroom while she was inside it on her wedding day, the singer’s security guard Richard Eubler testified.

During a preliminary hearing on Monday, the Toxic singer’s guard revealed that Alexander was able to get to the second floor of her house on the day of the nuptials with Sam Asghari.

The security guard also testified that Alexander was seen around the premises of Spear’s home a day before the wedding even though he was warned to stay away from the property.

The eye witness told the court that Alexander tried to open Spears’ bedroom which was locked while the singer did not know that her ex-husband was in her home.

“I was just at the staircase and that’s when he backed up and started reaching out of his right hand pocket,” said Eubler.

Eubler, who was fired from the job after the incident, said that he did not know what Alexander had in his hand when he tried to reach for it.

However, before Eubler could take the weapon, Alexander went into a game room. Eubler then entered the room and shut the door behind him.

“He was just yelling for Britney,” Eubler recalled. “He said, ‘(Expletive) it. I’m going back inside the way I came.'”

The two struggled inside the game room and Alexander managed to break the door handle and go back inside Spears’ house.

He was later arrested by the police and currently faces trial on felony charges.