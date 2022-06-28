Georgina Rodriguez wows in black slinky dress at French fashion preview: pics

Georgina Rodriguez stole the spotlight at a star-studded French fashion preview as she put her killer curves on display in a slinky black dress.
The model on Monday arrived at the Le Papier (The Paper) Simon Porte Jacquemus' Fashion Show in France.
The 28-year-old oozed her charm in a body-hugging off-the-shoulder dress that featured long tassels and a slit at the back.
Rodriguez walked on a salt flat in white heeled mules as she made a style statement with a tiny black handbag and a glittering pair of the diamond ring and a matching necklace.
Meanwhile, the former sales assistant recently enjoyed a solo night with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo in Ibiza, Spain.
As per the photos shared by Daily Mail, the lovebirds looked gorgeous as they left onlookers jaw-dropped while arriving at a nightclub on Saturday.
The 37-year-old footballer looked dapper in a bright blue blazer which he paired with matching trousers.
The Manchester United star rocked layers of silver chains as he put on a cosy display with his ladylove.
Rodriguez, on the other hand, sent the temperature soaring in a body-hugging green dress.
The model also wore a sparkly silver necklace and bracelet.
