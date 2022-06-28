Kim Kardashian slammed for splashing $60M on ‘beyond over the top’ party

Kim Kardashian is being ripped by fans on social media after the reality star hosted a ‘wasteful’ minion-themed party for her kids at her luxury abode in Los Angeles.
The Kardashians star reportedly spent a hefty amount of $60 million on a bash that featured hundreds of balloons, a piñata and a foosball table.
The party was organised to celebrate the release of Minions: The Rise of Guru.
Kim and Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to give fans a good look inside the colourful bash on Sunday.
Other than the Kardashians’ kids, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also spotted arriving at the event.
However, netizens were not impressed with the extensive expenditure as one fan expressed on Reddit, “This is beyond over the top. The amount of balloons this family go through for a few photos makes my head spin."
“The amount of waste they produce is insane, hundreds s of gallons for just one event,” another user wrote.
"I would give my left leg to know [Kim's] carbon footprint,” read another post.
