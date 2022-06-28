Meghan Markle, Harry set to surprise Queen, Prince Charles, William with another tell-all interview?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have sparked rumours of further bombshells in second interview with TV icon Oprah Winfrey.



The royal couple prompted the speculations of another tell-all interview as they made a surprise visit to Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and Harry visited the media star’s $100 million mansion in Montecito on Sunday.

According to a report by Daily Star, the royal couple spent an hour with their friend.

The move comes less than a month after they were allegedly snubbed by the royals during their visit to UK to attend Queen’s platinum jubilee.

They had also sparked royal criticism with their first interview with the talk show host in March last year, where they opened up about the difficulties they faced during their time as senior royals.

The Daily Mail reported that news of Meghan and Harry visit to Oprah could come as a surprise to Queen and other senior royals if there is another tell-all interview.