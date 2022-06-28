Lily Rose follows in footsteps of father Johnny Depp; actor quite ‘worried’

Johnny Depp’s eldest daughter Lily Rose Depp is following in the footsteps of her father, however, the actor is reportedly 'worried' about it.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares two children Lily Rose, 23, and Jack Depp, 20, with former partner Vanessa Paradis.
According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, Depp made quite a name for himself to his career in acting, however, he is concerned about Lily following his footsteps as he did not want her to be an actor.
Lily, 23 is currently building her career as fashion model and an actor.
The report quoted Depp as saying, “To be honest, I’m quite worried.”
“I wasn’t expecting all this to happen to Lily-Rose, especially not at this age. But it’s her passion and she’s having fun,” the father of two said.
Currently, Lily and Australian singer-songwriter 27-year-old Troye Sivan are filming a new show The Idol, together.
Prince Andrew was spotted looking ‘glum’ and pensive in his Range Rover, a day before Ghislaine Maxwell’s...
Denise Van Outen sets the internet on fire with her latest pictures on social media
The former couple began dating in 2020 but waited until February of the following year to make their romance...
Prince Harry's NBC interview is said to have rushed Prince William and Kate Middleton's Windsor move
Kate Middleton is said to be stuck in a ‘game that she can never win’ while in the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth reportedly ‘still adores’ her grandson Prince Harry, despite his royal rift with the family