Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy sun-soaked getaway in Ibiza

Georgina Rodriguez sent pulses racing in a black swimsuit as she enjoyed sun-soaked getaway with Cristiano Ronaldo aboard a superyacht in Ibiza on Sunday.
The 28-year Argentinean beauty put on an eye-popping display in a black bikini top and matching bottoms during her fun-filled trip with the Manchester United striker.
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old footballer also looked dashing as he went shirtless to flash his muscles on the boat and sported a pair of blue and white trunks.
The couple, who have been together since 2016 and share five children, are spotted enjoying a family holiday after welcoming a new baby to their brood in April.
Ronaldo and Georgina recently jetted off on a family holiday to Mallorca with their five children and Georgia shared a stunning family snap to capture the trip.
Georgina Rodriguez has also shared a series of her sizzling photos with Cristiano Ronaldo to her Instagram, which attracted massive applause from her fans.
