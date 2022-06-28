Meghan Markle hits back at half-sister Samantha’s legal ‘desperation’

file footage

Meghan Markle has once again moved to dismiss her half-sister Samantha Markle’s defamation case against her, reported Us Weekly.

This comes just days after the Duchess of Sussex’s previous attempt at dismissal on June 17 was denied after Samantha filed another ‘amended’ complaint.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Meghan and her legal team’s motion read: “In her desperation to save her case, Plaintiff (Samantha) quite literally fabricated one of the statements, as evidenced by the missing interview transcript.”

Meghan’s team went on to further accuse Samantha of ‘deleting specific factual allegations and exhibits’ from her original complaint.

In her defamation case against Meghan, filed in March this year as a response to Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview, Samantha claims that ‘Meghan was not being honest about her past or their father Thomas Markle.’

Samantha also claims that Meghan’s comments on the interview ‘hurt sales of her autobiography, prevented her from getting jobs and caused emotional and mental distress.’



