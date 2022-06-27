Prince Harry’s ‘slap in the face’ caused Kate Middleton, William’s Windsor move?

file footage

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are set to move their family to Windsor this summer, and as per a royal expert, the move was ‘rushed’ after Prince Harry’s NBC interview that came as a ‘slap in the face’.

The Duke of Sussex sat down with NBC’s Hoda Kotb in April soon after secretly meeting the Queen ahead of the Invictus Games, and famously said that he wants to ensure that the monarch is ‘protected’ with the ‘right people around her’.

Now, according to royal commentator Neil Sean, the interview ‘really upset’ the Queen, who then decided to speed up the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s move to Windsor, near her.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sean said: “Our gracious Majesty the Queen, as ever we have to say allegedly, is very sensitive to people speaking out, you know, when they've had a private conversation with her. It's not the done thing, it's not protocol.”

He further said: “That's truly the reason why, very quickly and very astutely, it was announced that both Catherine and William would now be living very soon on the Windsor Estate to keep a watchful eye on our 96-year-old monarch.”

Sean continued: “There's a big background to this, so do let me explain, Harry's interview really did upset Her Majesty. She felt, of course, that this was a bit of a slap in the face to all the people that have truly looked after her and her family, and of course, her working team around her during the pandemic.”

“Of course, now, she would like to see more of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge so it makes perfect sense. They would also like to make sure that their children are brought up more in the countryside rather than slap-bang centre of town,” he explained.

Sean then suggested that maybe if Harry hadn’t spoken to the media so soon, Prince William and Kate’s move to Windsor may have been delayed or come at a later time.



