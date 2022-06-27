BTS reveals release date of J-Hope's upcoming set 'Jack in the Box'

Big Hit Music on June 25 revealed the releasing date of J-Hope’s solo album after the septet went on hiatus.

The label announced that the much-anticipated album, titled Jack in the Box will be unveiled on July 15 and the first single from the set will be launched on July 1.

According to the announcement on Weverse, the upcoming album, “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mould and grow further.”

The management agency of the much-loved K-pop group also shared that the set has ‘diverse content’ to match with J-Hope’s ‘creative identity'.

Meanwhile, on June 27 the label announced that the album’s ‘physical copies’ will be available on pre-order only.

“Jack In the Box’ will be available on Weverse Album, and you can place your pre-order for the album beginning on Monday, June 27 at online and in-person retailers,” the statement read.