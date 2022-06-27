Umar Akmal’s father hospitalised as his heath deteriorates

LAHORE: Pakistan’s eminent cricketer Umar Akmal was rushed to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Monday.
He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lahore.
Taking to Twitter, Akmal requested his fans to pray for his father’s early recovery.
Sharing his father’s photo on his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Request, please pray for my Abbu [father], he is hospitalised. We are going through a very tough time," the cricketer wrote.
