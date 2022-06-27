Shakira, Gerard Piqué parted ways due to financial reasons?

File Footage

Shakira and Gerard Pique have reportedly split up because of financial reasons as per recent reports.



A source close to the couple revealed that the Waka Waka hit-maker and the Spanish footballer had problems during the last few months of their relationship due to economic reasons.

Roberto Garcia, ex boyfriend of one of Shakira's sister, spilled to Spanish media company EsDiario that Pique had asked Shakira for money to invest which she refused.

As per Garcia, the incident caused a rift in their relationship and the two called it quits after a series of arguments and fights.

"According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two,” Garcia told the outlet.

“Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer's family has refused to give it to him,” he added. “They don't mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%."

He even noted that the singer never wanted to marry Pique because she only liked him as her kids, Sasha and Milan’s father.

"Shakira fixed on Piqué because she liked him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him," said Garcia.

Earlier this month, Shakira issued an official statement that she and the sports star have parted ways.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."