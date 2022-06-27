Princess Eugenie ‘managed’ Prince Harry, Meghan’s return for Queen’s Jubilee

file footage

Princess Eugenie is said to have ‘managed’ Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s return to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee earlier this month, with a royal expert suggesting that she was ‘heavily involved’ in ensuring their visit remains cordial and disruption-free.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK earlier this month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, marking their first visit with their two kids Archie and Lilibet since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Express UK quoted royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams talking about the same and Eugenie’s subsequent involvement in the short trip given her close relationship with both Harry and Meghan.

“A tremendous amount of work went on behind the scenes that we don’t know about,” he said.

Fitzwilliams continued: “Princess Eugenie, who gets on with them, very likely was involved in that.”

The royal expert then confirmed that while the Jubilee visit went without any major mishaps with the Sussexes, their relations with the royal family remain icy.

As per Fitzwilliams: “Apart from Princess Eugenie, the relations with the Royal Family are pretty icy at the moment, as far as we know. That isn’t to Harry and Meghan’s' advantage, the jobs they get are jobs because they’re royal and that's a fact.”

“A form of reconciliation would make sense, to get one is another matter,” he concluded.



