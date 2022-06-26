Camille Vasquez details Johnny Depp's 'infinitely grateful' reaction to verdict

Camille Vasquez recently detailed her Hollywood A-list client Johnny Depp's 'overwhelmingly positive' reaction to winning the blockbuster trial against Amber Heard.

During her conversation with Hola! this week, the attorney recalled, “The court was very kind to provide us with a breakout room that we used for lunch and meetings.

“We FaceTimed him; he was so relieved, so happy, and grateful. It was nice to see him smile,” she added.

“A mutual friend of ours and I were speaking, and he said, 'I haven't seen Johnny smile like that in six years.' And it's true,” the attorney continued.

“There's a piece to him now that he just didn't have before. He was able to tell his story and was infinitely grateful; he was moved.

“We all were. I still get a bit emotional about it-to give him his life back,” she added.

"When we got a notification that the verdict would be read, we were in a very intense game of Monopoly. And despite how intense it was, we quickly went through all our money.

“And then we had a little dance party to get our wiggles out. And then we get the verdict. It's overwhelmingly positive for Johnny [Depp], and we immediately got him on the phone,” she concluded.