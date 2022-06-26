Samantha Markle fails to remove Obama judge in Meghan Markle lawsuit

Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle sister, loses in bid to remove federal judge in her defamation suit against the Duchess.

Samantha, who filed a request to have the judge step out, reasoned her appointment was made by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, friends of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"The motion said the judge's “impartiality will be questioned” as she was appointed by the former US President, according to a report from global news publication Insider," shares Express.co.uk.

The filing said: “The Obama family, Prince Harry, and Meghan are ‘allies’ and strong supporters of one another."

The judge wrote in her decision: “President Obama appointed the undersigned [the judge herself] nearly 13 years ago.

“But the undersigned has never had any relationship, social or professional, with the Obamas.

"The undersigned has never spoken with the former President or the former First Lady.”

After the ruling, Samantha's lawyer Jamie Alan Sasson noted: “We trust the judge will be fair and impartial to our client.

"However we did feel it was necessary, being an Obama appointee and how close Meghan and Harry are to the Obama family."

Samantha Markle is suing Meghan over “false and malicious lies” she said in defamatory statements to Oprah Winfrey in 2021.