Simon Cowell to strike ‘big money deal’ as he gears up for ‘X Factor’ return

Simon Cowell is reportedly planning to return with his mega hit talent show series as the music mogul is about to sign a ‘big money deal’.

According to Daily Star, the famed TV judge has landed a deal to re-launch the popular programme after it last aired in 2018.

An insider split the beans to the outlet, “It has been decided that the time is right to bring The X Factor back.

"It’s really exciting. Everyone who will be working on the new series can’t wait to get started.”

The insider also added that Cowell is in talks with the producers to "strike a big-money deal".

"Things are in the early stages at the moment. But the wheels are definitely in motion. It is hoped that production will begin at the end of the year," another source shared.