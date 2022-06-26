Brooklyn Beckham growing closer to Nicola Peltz father in 'exciting' career hike

Brooklyn Beckham growing closer to Nicola Peltz father for career hike?

Brooklyn Beckham, son of David Beckham, is relying on billionaire father -in-law in a bid to grow his business.

The eldest son of the famous footballer, Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz in April. Now, the newlywed bride shares her excitement as her husband bonds with businessman father.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, Nicola shared how her husband earlier struggled to 'please people' while he picked the right career fro himself.

After trying his luck in football and fashion photography like his parents, the newbie chef found his love in cooking.

Nicola added: "You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven," she told Tatler. She continued, "Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, 'This is what you love.' "

Speaking about her husband and father, Nicola explained of their budding friendship.

"Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and it's really sweet, I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad," the told the outlet.