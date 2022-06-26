Olivia Rodrigo dedicates scathing song to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

FileFootage

Olivia Rodrigo sent a scathing message to the US Supreme Court (SC) for overturning the Roe vs Wade ruling that made abortion legal almost 50 years ago.



Reacting to the ruling, the Driver's License hitmaker dedicated a song by Lily Allen F--- You to the five SC justices during her performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England on June 25.

“I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a (expletive) about freedom,” she said.

his song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you,” she added.

She also expressed being "devastated and terrified" by the ruling. "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo added.

Rodrigo said, “Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I’m sharing the stage with Lily which is the biggest dream come true ever.”