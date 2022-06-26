Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale attend premier of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Hemsworth on Saturday posted multiple pictures from the premier of his upcoming film "Thor: Love and Thunder" in Los Angeles.
He said that he is proud of the film and response has been amazing. " I can't wait for everyone to see it on July."
Chris and Christian Bale looked dashing in one of the picture they posed for with co-actor Natalie Portman.
More than two million people liked his Instagram post in which he tagged Portman but was unable to tag Bale as he has no Instagram account.
