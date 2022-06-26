Prince Charles brings bad news for Queen Elizabeth from latest foreign visit

Antigua & Barbuda has expressed its intent to remove Queen Elizabeth as Head of State.

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship said he asked Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister Chet Greene whether his country wants to become a republic.

“Eventually” he replied. Chris Ship accompanied Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on their visit to Rwanda.

Last year, Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history.

Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and singer Rihanna, attended the ceremony.

Jamaica has also "formally commenced" its separation from the British monarchy.

Marlene Malahoo Forte QC, a senior minister who leads the country’s Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, told the Kingston parliament the process would be completed in “stages” before the next election in 2025.