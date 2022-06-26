Prince Charles accepted suitcase containing €1m in cash: report

Future king Prince Charles accepted a suitcase containing €1m in cash from "HBJ", the former prime minister of Qatar, thetimes.co.uk reported.
It said the Prince of Wales received three €1m gifts from sheikh in undisclosed meetings.
HBJ said to have given money in 500 euro bank-notes.
Citing sources, the report said royal aides were uncomfortable but counted cash at Clarence House.
The report further said that The cash was deposited at the PWCF, a low key foundation which bankrolls the prince’s pet projects and country estate.
The publication reported that Clarence House said it has been "assured" that correct processes were followed
The report said that no suggestion of illegality found.
According to The Sun, Kate Moss has quietly been telling friends she would 'absolutely love' to be given a nod in the...
Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter Princess Anne holds the title of The Princess Royal.
Taylor Swift lauds Selena Gomez on her latest video promoting her makeup brand on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston appears virtually to present Lifetime Achievement Award to father John Aniston at Daytime Emmy Awards
Victoria Beckham re-shares Brooklyn Beckham's cooking video to praise his cooking skills
Ozzy Osbourne's title song from latest album 'Patient Number 9' features guest appearance by guitarist Jeff Beck