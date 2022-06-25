Meghan Markle could make 'a genuine change to the world' as royal, claims Diana's biographer

Meghan Markle could have made "a genuine change to the world" if she hadn't have left the royal fold just 18 months after marrying Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed.

Meghan could have been a "natural royal" if she had stayed longer in the Firm, said Andrew Morton.

The biographer of "Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words," has shared his thoughts about the Duchess of Sussex. He said her interest in charity work and important issues such as mental health, women's rights and animal welfare, made her a perfect fit for the role.

"The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go. They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished, Morton said on The Mirror's podcast.

"Meghan is a natural, I've got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there giving interviews, according to the author.

"She [Meghan] spoke at the United Nations with Hillary Clinton. She had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don't think she's going to make such a change living in Montecito," Morton added.