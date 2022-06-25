Ozzy Osbourne enthrals fans with first song after life altering surgery

Ozzy Osbourne enthralled fans with new song after his major ‘life altering surgery’ along with a music video directed by Todd McFarlane.

The Crazy Train hit-maker’s latest track is about a “mental institution” featuring him at a mental health facility as he fights demons in distinct styles.

The title song of his upcoming album Patient Number 9 has a guest appearance by guitarist Jeff Beck.

“The song is about a mental institution,” the 73-year-old musician told Loudwire. “Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honor.”

“There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping,” he added.

Osbourne collaborates with a list of big name on the forth coming album including Eric Clapton, Josh Homme, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo, Mike McCready, Chris Chaney, and Taylor Hawkins.

Earlier, the musician underwent a major surgery in which he had pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019.