Amber Heard’s first tell-all interview fails to grab high ratings

Amber Heard's first interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie after the libel trial could not grab decent ratings for the channel.



The sit down with the Aquaman actor failed to capture audience’s attraction as it could only get 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating as per the Los Angeles Times.

The ratings were far less than the program would normally get and “brought in the show’s second-smallest audience since November” according to TVLine.

The one-on-one conversation between Heard and Guthrie even fell behind a repeat telecast of ABC’s 20/20 which garnered 2.6 million viewers.

During the interview which happened after the verdict was announced in the bombshell defamation case, Heard said that she does not blame the jury for ruling in Depp’s favour.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she told the host.

“To my dying day (I) will stand by every word of my testimony," Heard had said in her first tell-all interview since trial.