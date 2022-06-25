Taylor Swift reacts to Roe V. Wade reversal: ‘Absolutely terrified’

Taylor Swift reacted after US Supreme court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that granted women their constitutional right to abortion.

Several celebrities showcased their protest on social media sites including the Carolina singer, who retweeted a letter from Michelle Obama.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” the 32-year-old singer wrote on Twitter.

Swift’s comment came shortly after the decision was made on Friday. She was joined by the likes of Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Andy Cohen, Amy Schumer and many more who criticized the ruling.

The court announced, "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."