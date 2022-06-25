Ellen De Generes rejects US Court ruling on abortion rights: ‘get the rights we deserve'

Ellen De Generes has condemned the US Supreme Court’s landmark decision on ending 50 years of abortion rights in the country.



On Friday, the seasoned talk show host turned to Twitter and asserted that women “will stand for their rights” this time and will not let anyone else decide about their “bodies”.

Sharing her sentiments, Ellen penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “Throughout history, women haven’t been trusted. Not to vote, or to decide who they marry, and now to make their own decisions about their bodies. But you can trust we will not let this stand that we will be heard, and we will get the rights we deserve. #RoeVsWade

Meanwhile, fans also agreed to the Ellen’s tweet and expressed their dismay over overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973.

One user commented, “Men have always feared what they don't or can't understand. Right now I'm thinking about the Salem witch trials.”

Another added, “I am feeling bad for all Americans women stay strong and fight because women are the only one who have to fight for her rights. I think guns have more respect and rights in USA.”

Apart from Ellen, several other celebrities also raised their voices on social media including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.