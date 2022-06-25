Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker to prioritize careers after alleged breakup

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker allegedly split to focus on their respective careers as per recent reports.

The couple parted ways after dating for two years because they both had different ideas about where the relationship was heading.

“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” an insider spilled to Page Six.

“Kendall’s career also dominates her life,” the statement added.

The NBA player is keen to focus on Phoenix Suns while the reality TV star is busy with her highly successful modelling career.

The duo made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 2021 with a loved up Instagram post a year after they started dating in 2020.