'Wise' Prince William should be King, says Britons: 'Give him the job'

Prince William deserves upcoming Kingship, demand Britons.
Second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge will take over the crown after his father Prince Charles.
However, the locals do not want the royal family to follow the order in a bid to make William and early King.
In a poll by Express.co.uk, Britons were asked. “Should Prince William be the next King?”
Out of 2,367 respondents, 76 percent answered “yes” while 23 percent (552 people) said “no”
“Give William the job," said an admirer in a qualitative response.
“William is wise and will make a fine King. I don't mind Charles as King, but I worry he will be a soft touch," added another.
“We need a King and Queen that the people like," wrote a third.
Meanwhile, former press secretary for the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, said William has “the stature and confidence of a King-in-waiting”.
