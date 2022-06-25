Kim Kardashian copies Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande's style?

Recent changes in Kim Kardashian’s style have been sending social media into a frenzy as fans spot ‘embarrassing’ details in the diva’s looks.
The Kardashians’ fan appeared pretty convinced that the 41-year-old reality star lost weight to ‘keep up with her beau Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriends.
Reacting to the mum-of-four’s new style, netizens took to Reddit to point out that Kim recently rocked a similar outfit as the comic’s former ladylove Ariana Grande.
"That’s genuinely embarrassing," the user wrote alongside a side-by-side photo of Kim wearing neon green boots with an all-black dress while Ariana wore neon yellow boots with a similar outfit.
“The fact that Pete is playing along is even more embarrassing,” another fan commented.
A third commented, “This is creep[y]. Some Single White Female type (expletive),”
“Stop that's so (expletive) embarrassing,” read another comment.
"I knew Kim was going to drop a ton of weight since all of Pete's exes are TINY,” a post noted.
