Prince Harry ‘struggled to find purpose’ while William ‘born’ into royal job

Prince William was ‘born knowing his job’ while his younger brother, Prince Harry, always ‘struggled to find his purpose’, according to a royal expert quoted by The Daily Star.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield opened up about the differences between the two royal siblings as their ongoing royal feud continues to make headlines.

As per Schofield "Prince Harry has simply struggled to find his purpose in life. Prince William was born knowing what his job would be and knowing that loyalty to his family was a necessity for the survival of the monarchy.”

“He has made every decision in his life with the crown in the back of his mind. Including his relationship with Kate Middleton. Harry does not have the same goals.”

Schofield went on to further explain: “He has struggled to find purpose. Perhaps he is envious of Prince William knowing what the outcome of his life will likely be.”

The royal expert also maintained that while Harry continues to attempt to carve out his own future away from royal life, his actions were ‘damaging’ to the royal family.



