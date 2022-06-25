Kate Middleton’s ‘signature moves’ around William revealed by body language expert

file footage

Kate Middleton reportedly has two signature moves for when she is out with husband Prince William, which are said to help the Duke of Cambridge feel less anxious, as per body language expert Judi James.



The Daily Star recently quoted James analysing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s body language around each other that revealed ‘plenty’ about their relationship with each other.

Analysing Kate and William’s latest outing at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum where they were invited to view their first official portrait, James said that Kate seems to have two specific moves that she makes when out on royal engagements with William.

James revealed: “In the years before he met Kate, William was often seen performing what is known as the fig-leaf pose, with his hands clasped in front of his torso at roughly the same place as a fig leaf would sit on a classical nude statue.”

“The gesture is a self-protective barrier ritual that tends to be adopted when a guy feels uncomfortable, shy or defensive. It made William look bashful and suggested he felt awkward in front of the press cameras.”

The expert went on to explain that Kate has an ‘adoring gaze’ towards William that seems to bring out his ‘fun side’.

James shared: “It’s a sign of empathy as well as love and the frequent, subliminal mirroring traits the Cambridge’s use are a subtle but powerful sign of their closeness as partners and strong, like-minded bonds as future monarchs.”

“If her hand clasp is a mirroring gesture, this gazing seems to be a 'leading' ritual, aimed at bringing out William’s happier, fun side during their public appearances.”

“Kate’s smile acts as a state-changer as she teases him silently into smiling back. During a long day packed with royal visits it would be like a mini energy and mood-booster and it is nearly always met with a coy smile or a grin of pleasure from William,” James concluded.