Ranbir Kapoor reflects on life after marriage with Alia Bhatt: ‘better partner in life’

Ranbir Kapoor has recently spoken on his married life with Alia Bhatt at the Shamshera trailer launch in Mumbai.



According to Pinkvilla, Ranbir had reportedly attended the trailer event along with his costars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt on Friday morning where he spoke about two of his upcoming movies releasing this year.

“I don't know if it's fortunate or unfortunate thing as two films release in 45 days. However, films aside, this is a big year for me as I even got married,” said the 39-year-old.

During media interaction, one of the reporters asked about the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress reaction to the trailer.

The Bollywood’s heartthrob revealed, “Alia had seen the teaser and loved it. She is in London right now, so once she wakes up she will see the trailer.

Ranbir also shared about his married life experience with Alia at the same event.

“I always said that we need tangdi kebab (spicy grilled meat), and not dal chawal (rice and lentils) in life. But with experience I can say that nothing better than dal chawal,” he noted.

“Alia is the tadka (tempering of ghee and spices) in dal chawal, the achar (pickle) with it, she is everything, and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life,” added Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera is slated to release on July 22.