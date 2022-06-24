Buzdar approaches court after Punjab govt provides ‘defective’ vehicles

LAHORE: Approaching the Lahore High Court (LHC) once again, ex-Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar complained that the province’s government has allotted him “malfunctioning and defective” vehicles.
“…the vehicles which have been provided to the applicant (Buzdar) are malfunctioning and are also defective,” the ex-chief minister’s lawyer said Friday in a petition filed on his behalf after the case was shifted from the court’s Multan bench to Lahore.
The petition read that the staff members have not been provided or attached with Buzdar and it is imperative to “highlight that the police officers which have been provided to him are not fulfilling their duties in an efficient and well-organised manner”.
It further stated that as stipulated in the Section 21-A of the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and privileges) Act, 1975, Buzdar is entitled to specific perks and privileges including the provision of staff members, police officers, vehicles, etc.
“…other facilities in terms of the aforementioned provisions have not been provided to the applicant, hence, this instant application before this Honorable Court,” the petition read.
Sanaullah, without specifying a date, says in-camera session of Parliament will be called to take lawmakers into...
“I never thought of appointing someone as army chief. I have never taken a decision that is not based on merit,"...
PML-N’s Malik Ahmad Khan vows to jointly inflict defeat on PTI in upcoming by-polls on all 20 seats
Counsel says bereaved family will move court against those due to whom Aamir Liaquat fell into depression
Petition was filed by Aamir Liaquat's son and daughter requesting the court to stop the postmortem
The Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the matter.