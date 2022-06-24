Buzdar approaches court after Punjab govt provides ‘defective’ vehicles

Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar speaks to journalists in Faisalabad, on October 26, 2021. — APP

LAHORE: Approaching the Lahore High Court (LHC) once again, ex-Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar complained that the province’s government has allotted him “malfunctioning and defective” vehicles.

“…the vehicles which have been provided to the applicant (Buzdar) are malfunctioning and are also defective,” the ex-chief minister’s lawyer said Friday in a petition filed on his behalf after the case was shifted from the court’s Multan bench to Lahore.

The petition read that the staff members have not been provided or attached with Buzdar and it is imperative to “highlight that the police officers which have been provided to him are not fulfilling their duties in an efficient and well-organised manner”.

It further stated that as stipulated in the Section 21-A of the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and privileges) Act, 1975, Buzdar is entitled to specific perks and privileges including the provision of staff members, police officers, vehicles, etc.

“…other facilities in terms of the aforementioned provisions have not been provided to the applicant, hence, this instant application before this Honorable Court,” the petition read.