Chris Pratt steals the spotlight at premiere of 'Thor: Love & Thunder'

Chris Pratt stole the spotlight at the premiere of his new film Thor: Love & Thunder with his dashing looks and classy outfit.
The 43-year-old actor walked down the red carpet of the highly-anticipated release of the Marvel Studios sequel in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Thursday.
Pratt, who helms the role of Star-Lord in the movie, was accompanied by his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Dressed up in a black and grey dress under a sleek black coat and a matching tie, Pratt looked absolutely handsome at the star-studded event.
He completed his look with a black watch and same-coloured shiny shoes.
The hotly-premiered movie follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame in which Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) has given up on his superhero ways.
Meanwhile, Hemsworth, along with his wife Elsa Pataky, brother Luke and sister-in-law Samantha, was also present at the event.
The 38-year-old actor's parents Leonie and Craige were also present to shower support over their son for his latest release.
Kendall Jenner shared NASA post after breaking up from boyfriend Devin Booker.
Kim Kardashian recently told Jimmy Fallon that North wanted to have a 'spooky wilderness-themed party'
Prince William stays away from Prince Harry drama amid royal duties
Prince Harry personality changed after getting married to Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped to share more about Jubilee snub
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited UK as senior royals in 2020