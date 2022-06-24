BTS' Jungkook, Charlie Puth ache for unrequited love in 'Left and Right': Watch

BTS vocalist Jungkook is going all out for his solo career as the singer's collaboration with Charlie Puth has been unveiled.

The singers Friday, June 24 released their upbeat new single Left and Right.

“Memories follow me left and right/ I can feel you over here/ I can feel you over here/ You take up every corner of my mind,” the talented duo can be heard serenading in the chorus of the track.

The release came a week after Puth teased the collaboration on TikTok if he garners 500,000 pre-saves for the song.



Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg also hinted at his collaboration with the septet. “You gotta talk to [BTS] but my parts are in,” he shared.

“I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he told The A.V. Club in March before adding. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”