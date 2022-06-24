Supergirl actress sides with Amber Heard

Actors like Jason Momoa, Heard's Aquaman co-actor, can be found in the "Following" list of both the parties on Instagram.
Then there are people who did not publicaly comment on the defamation lawsuit but chose their side by ignoring one of them on social media.
Jennifer Aniston is prominent among 26 million people who are following Depp. The "Friends" star is nowhere to be found in the list of people who are following Amber Heard.
Similarly, Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist and "Vikings" star Katheryn Winnick seem to be on Amber's side.
Benoist has been quite vocal in her support of MeToo movement and one can understand that she would not trust Johnny Depp.
Winnick, who rose to fame for her role as Lagertha in "Vikings" also seems to be convinced with what Amber Heard has been saying against her former husband.
Both the female actors are not following Johnny Depp on the photo and video sharing app.
Prince Harry reportedly saw his 2018 royal wedding to Meghan Markle as his only ‘way out’ of the royal family
Meghan Markle would’ve made a natural royal had she stayed in the royal family long enough as per an expert
Royal expert Andrew Morton has said that Queen Elizabeth is 'tidying up loose ends' before her reign comes to an end
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first official joint portrait was unveiled on Thursday
Vicky Kaushal discloses his friends' reaction when he married Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif
Jennifer Lopez says sharing stage with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl was the 'worst idea'