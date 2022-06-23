Jennifer Lopez spotted with Ben Affleck on movie set in loved up snaps

Jennifer Lopez visited beau Ben Affleck on sets of his upcoming untitled film based on Nike signing Michael Jordan.

The Marry Me actor and the Batman vs Superman star were captured sharing intimate moments with each other as they locked lips.

The 49-year-old actor turned director was seen wrapping his hands around his ladylove who donned a simple yet stylish black jumpsuit.

Picture credits: Daily Mail

JLo turned heads in the sleeveless outfit paired with platform wedges. The singer – actor had her brunette tress tied in a messy bun.



Picture credits: Daily Mail

She completed her look with gold hoop earrings with same coloured bracelet while Affleck wore a casual grey t-shirt with black pants.

Previously in an interview with Good Morning America, Lopez talked about building a family with Affleck.

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” JLo told the outlet.

She further shared that while she "love(s) the idea of the future and what we can create," she still really wants “to savor the moment” and is working on how to “stay real present.”