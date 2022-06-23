Jennifer Lopez spotted with Ben Affleck on movie set in loved up snaps 

Jennifer Lopez visited beau Ben Affleck on sets of his upcoming untitled film based on Nike signing Michael Jordan.
The Marry Me actor and the Batman vs Superman star were captured sharing intimate moments with each other as they locked lips.
The 49-year-old actor turned director was seen wrapping his hands around his ladylove who donned a simple yet stylish black jumpsuit.
JLo turned heads in the sleeveless outfit paired with platform wedges. The singer – actor had her brunette tress tied in a messy bun.
She completed her look with gold hoop earrings with same coloured bracelet while Affleck wore a casual grey t-shirt with black pants.
Previously in an interview with Good Morning America, Lopez talked about building a family with Affleck.
“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” JLo told the outlet.
She further shared that while she "love(s) the idea of the future and what we can create," she still really wants “to savor the moment” and is working on how to “stay real present.”
Britney Spears returns to Instagram after a week long break
Prince Harry cannot expect his relationship royals with to repair, says expert
Kim Kardashian expressed feeling delighted to meet the young men at a juvenile facility
Prince William voices support against racism in UK, fuming Meghan Markle fans
Source reveals the real reason Britney Spears’ kids missed her wedding with Sam Asghari
Trauma Experts weigh in on how relying solely on Amber Heard's expressions of emotions can be misleading