Britney Spears seemingly reacts to her father’s claims she’s running smear campaign

Britney Spears seems to have reacted to her father Jamie Spears's claims that she's running a social media campaign against him.



In her first post on Instagram after a week long hiatus, the Princess of Pop wrote that she will keep updating her fans about her life regardless of what her family says.

The Toxic singer penned a long note revealing that she moved to a new house with her husband Sam Asghari post nuptials.

“Change is so great… as my kids say… that’s fetch!!! Since I’m so uncool… yes I will keep sharing… it keeps me on track… my family has always had a way of letting me know… well I guess I have a pretty good way as well!!!” the singer wrote in her long note.

Previously, Britney’s father filed court documents claiming that the singer ran a social media smear campaign against him.

In the documents, Jamie demanded that the Britney sit for a deposition for supposedly trashing him on Instagram and in her upcoming memoir.

According to legal documents obtained by The Post, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten penned that Britney “continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters” and be required to sit for a deposition as well.