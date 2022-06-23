Khloe Kardashian shows off her flat abs in sizzling outfit as she shares new selfie

Khloe Kardashian apparently teased her rumoured new beau as she shared her new photo on Wednesday.

The reality star sent fans wild as she showcased her flat abs in hot pink crop top and leggings amid rumours of her new romance with a private equity investor.

The 37-year-old reality appeared to be a supermodel, running her fingers atop her perfectly slicked back bun while gazing towards the mirror with an intense expression on her face.

Tristan Thompson's ex sizzled in her new brief clip which she shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.



In the video, she can be seen running her fingers atop her licked back bun and gazing towards the mirror.

She previously turned heats up in a skintight blue crop top and coordinating leggings during her workout session.

Khloe's gym session comes after it was revealed that the mom of True is dating a private equity investor.

Kim Kardashian, who is currently in a relationship with Pete Davidson, reportedly introduced Khloe to the mystery man, during a dinner party last month.