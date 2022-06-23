Kate Middleton dazzles in white fitted suit as she steps out with William in London

Kate Middleton won hearts with her amazing gesture during latest public engagement in London on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex sent fans into meltdown as she stepped out with her husband Prince William to unveil a national monument dedicated to the Windrush generation.

Kate was looking radiant in a white fitted suit as she visited the capital's busiest station.

William's sweetheart rocked a white Alexander McQueen blazer she previously sported on a trip to Jamaica earlier this year. She paired it with matching white trousers and a pair of statement earrings.



Earlier in the day, the royal couple visited a youth club in Brixton to meet with members of the British-Caribbean community. She got a video tutorial as she meets young people in Brixton to mark Windrush Day.