Simon Cowell pens heartfelt note to X Factor star on fiancée’s demise

Simon Cowell pens heartfelt note to X Factor star Tom Mann on fiancée’s demise

Simon Cowell recently paid tribute to former X Factor star Tom Mann after his fiancée Danielle Hampson passed away on their wedding day.



According to Daily Mail, Simon, who worked with Tom on The X Factor in 2014, issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, “I would personally reach out to the singer to make sure he was OK”.

“As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” he said.

He continued, “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

Moreover, the Spice Girls shared a photo of Danielle as they sent “love and strength” to Tom.

For the initiated, Danielle had worked with several celebrities as a dancer and her last performance was a role in Harry Styles’ 2021 music video.

Meanwhile, Danielle’s cause of death has not yet been publicly announced.