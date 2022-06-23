Michael B. Jordan wipes off Lori Harvey from social media after break-up

Michael B. Jordan has recently erased every trace of Lori Harvey from his social media.
On Tuesday, the Creed actor deleted all photos of his ex-lover from his Instagram days after the break-up in early June.
According to PEOPLE, the 35-year-old reportedly “spent the night partying on Juneteenth” in West Hollywood.
Earlier, Lori's fathe Steve Harvey confirmed the split on his morning radio show.
“Look, as long as everyone can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said.
Meanwhile, a source close to the ex-couple told the outlet that the “two were completely heartbroken and still love each other”.
“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other,” added the source.
Brad Pitt says emotional turmoil and deep sadness are an inevitable part of human growth
Kim Kardashian appeared on Tuesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show' to promote her SKKN skincare line when she had to...
Earlier this month, Johnny Depp won all three defamation claims in his case against Amber Heard over her 2018 op-ed...
Logan Paul shared: ‘It was beyond saddening for him to receive such a reaction from his hero’
Iqra Aziz showered love on her husband Yasir Hussain on Instagram
Neetu Kapoor talked about her bond with her son Ranbir Kapoor in the latest interview