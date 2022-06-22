Elon Musk ex-wife breaks silence on child's bid to change name: Read

Elon Musk ex-wife Justine is standing tall for her children.

Justine, who shares five kids with the Tesla boss, turned to her social media on Tuesday to share her two cents about daughter Xavier's fresh decision to sever ties with dad.

In a bid to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, Xavier Alexander Musk has filed paperwork to embrace her transgender identity.

"Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," notes the filing.

Meanwhile, Justine writes: "I had a weird childhood," my 18 year old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am.

"I said 'I'm very proud of you. I'm proud of myself!'" she gushed.

Fans were quick to extend support to the ex-wife of Musk, lauding her for her bravery and excellent parenting.

From mom to mom: You are an amazing mother! Both of you can be proud of yourselves."

Another added: "We've been on this journey for a while with our son. I know how meaningful and positive it is when your child feels at home in their own body, and who they are at a fundamental level. No amount of money, fame or accomplishment means more than that. Wishing you both the best."